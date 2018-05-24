Though the original DB5 for Goldfinger was actually the Aston Martin prototype, other cars were used for stunts and for the gadget special effects. In addition, special publicity cars were built with gadgets not seen in the film and were showcased at the 1964 New York World's Fair. When the DB5 was reintroduced in GoldenEye, this was a different car (registration BMT 214A) that was built in 1965 and, in addition to the one driven by Brosnan, two others were used for second unit filming.