However, stuntman Rodney Pincott wore his own personal Rolex Submariner 5513 while standing in for Dalton during the more crashy bits for the chase scene. It can also be seen in the final film, though it's hard to tell them apart – the only significant difference from the 16610 is the date indicator, which isn't visible. According to Fellows, the watch was badly damaged during filming, but was later repaired by Rolex's service department free of charge.