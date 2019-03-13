To achieve this, the partners are not only considering the basic design of the rover, but also how to power it. The Apollo rover relied on simple batteries, but the JAXA/Toyota rover at 6.0 x 5.2 x 3.8 m (19.7 x 17.1 x 12.5 ft) is a bit big for that – especially considering the specified range – so it would use fuel cell technology to run its systems. Few details have been released, but concept renderings indicate that it would also include a deployable solar panel, suggesting that it may recycle the waste water from the fuel cells to create more hydrogen and oxygen fuel.