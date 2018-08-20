Jeep has not given many more specifics about the Wrangler plug-in, but we can infer some ideas from other products in the Fiat Chrysler Autos (FCA) lineup. The Wrangler's six-cylinder engine, for example, is almost identical to the six-cylinder engine in the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, the "Pentastar." That engine couples with a plug-in hybrid powertrain in the Pacifica Hybrid that is very likely almost exactly what will appear in the Wrangler PHEV as well.