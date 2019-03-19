World's tallest indoor waterfall crowns amazing Moshe Safdie-designed airport buildingView gallery - 6 images
Work is nearing completion on Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport project. Led by Safdie Architects, it looks like it'll be a much nicer place to spend time than a typical airport and will boast an indoor park with walking trails, a forest, and what the firm says is the world's tallest indoor waterfall.
Due to open on April 17, the Jewel will be the centerpiece of Singapore's busy Changi Airport and will connect to the existing terminals there by enclosed footbridge.
The building measures 134,000 sq m (144,000 sq ft) and comprises a glass and steel donut-shaped roof that spans over 200 m (650 ft) at its widest point, offering an almost column-free interior. The roof will drop rainwater from a central oculus seven stories down.
This waterfall system, dubbed the Rain Vortex, will be in continuous use, helping to cool the interior. During the region's frequent thunderstorms, rainwater will flow at more than 10,000 gallons (37,854 liters) per minute. The rainwater will also be used for building services and landscape irrigation systems.
The waterfall will be located in the Forest Valley, a terraced indoor forest with walking trails and seating. An inter-terminal train will cross through the gardens, offering visitors with limited time a glimpse of the lush greenery.
Another standout feature of the Jewel is named the Canopy Park. This will offer 14,000 sq m (roughly 150,700 sq ft) of attractions including a suspended glass-bottom bridge walk, a hedge maze and mirror maze, and art installations. There will also be an event plaza able to accommodate 1,000 people.
Additionally, there will be retail space, restaurants, a 130-room hotel, and bars.
The project will be rated Green Mark Platinum, which is a Singaporean green building standard and, in addition to its rainwater collection, will feature dynamic shading and an efficient ventilation system. We expect to learn more, and see photos of the finished building's impressive design, when it's officially complete.
Several other firms are also involved, including BuroHappold Engineering, Atelier Ten, RSP Architects Planners & Engineers, WET, and Peter Walker and Partners.
Source: Safdie Architects
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more