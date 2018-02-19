Ryan Cargo used to live in Berlin, where he noticed that all the bicycles basically looked the same. This prompted him to design something different – not necessarily lighter or more aerodynamic – just different. As can be seen in the above image, the results will most definitely turn a few heads.







"I thought, 'What if you just started with a clean slate, you put the wheels and the pedals and the seat where they normally should be?' … and started sketching around that," he told us at the North American Handmade Bicycle Show. "I really like graceful, curvilinear forms, and I came upon this."

Cargo had two creations on display at the show – a complete bike with a frame made purely of carbon fiber, and a frame made from a combination of carbon fiber and wood. The latter came first, and consists of three layers of laminated plywood that were shaped in two 3D-printed molds, creating the two sides of the frame. These were joined together in an assembly jig, after which everything was covered in a continuous layer of carbon fiber – hence the frame's seamless appearance.

The finished product reportedly weighs about as much as a traditional steel frame, and Ryan told us that it has a stiff, smooth ride quality.

"I wanted all this curvature to be dictated by the wood," he said. "If you try to force a 3D surface, it looks forced, but if you just let nature take its course and let it form over the few points that you give it, you'll come up with a much more beautiful form."

This is Cargo's first foray into bike-building, and while he's not making frames for paying customers just yet, it's definitely something he'd like to pursue in the future. He can be contacted via the link below.