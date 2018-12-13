According to NASA, Juno has already sent back enough valuable data to keep scientists busy for decades as they try to learn more about Jupiter's atmosphere, origins, interior structure, magnetosphere and history. In addition to the suite of scientific instruments aboard, there have been unexpected dividends, like the Stellar Reference Unit (SRU) that was intended to send back navigation and engineering data, but has helped the space agency learn more about the planet's ring and radiation belts. And then there is the JunoCam, which was first intended for public relations.