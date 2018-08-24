Kalashnikov aims to take it up to Tesla with retro-styled "electric supercar"View gallery - 9 images
It might be best known for its infamous AK-47 assault rifle, but Russian manufacturing firm Kalashnikov is keen to show it's no-one trick pony. Its latest departure from the business of weapon-making comes in the form of a retro-looking electric car, with the technology inside claimed to be capable of rivaling a certain stateside competitor.
The boxy, baby blue sedan was rolled out to the media at a defence expo near Moscow on August 23, joining a number of other offbeat prototype vehicles in the company's stable, with a hoverbike and an electric all-terrain police bike a couple of recent examples.
Dubbed the CV-1, the electric car's appearance is inspired by the Izh-Kombi, a small Soviet car built for families in the 1970s. It might look a little dated on the outside, but Kalashnikov says it is packing some modern tech on the inside, including an inverter it describes as "revolutionary."
Billed as an "electric supercar," the company claims a fully developed CV-1 would have a range of 217 mi (350 km), putting it on par with the Tesla Model 3. There's little information available on other aspects of its performance or plans for production, but the company does seem to think it can match it with the very best.
"This technology will let us stand in the ranks of global electric car producers such as Tesla and be their competitor," said a Kalashnikov spokesperson according to The Guardian. "We were inspired by the experience of global market leaders in developing our concept."
Source: Kalashnikov via The Guardian
