"There are so many people in developing countries who would really benefit from quality artificial limbs but unfortunately cannot afford them," said Dr. Kandan, who worked with a rehabilitation group for the disabled in India, and experts from the Malaviya National Institute of Technology, the University of Salford, University of Southampton and University of Strathclyde on the project. The aim of this project was to identify cheaper materials that we could use to help these people, and that's what we have done."

