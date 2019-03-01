"We were inspired by the cradle-to-cradle design process, thinking about our products full-lifecycle right from the beginning of our design process," said Gomi's Tom Meades. "With our Bluetooth speakers, we want to intercept a waste stream that would otherwise be landfilled or incinerated. Flexible plastics/LDPE is widely regarded as non-recyclable by UK councils, and so we thought this would be the perfect material to harness and show that through innovative design this can be valuable, and does not have to end up as waste polluting our environment. Instead, we can craft this material into desirable objects."

