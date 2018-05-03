It can also, however, shoot stereoscopic 3D videos with a wide-angle 180-degree field of view (we're assuming you need 3D glasses to view them). As an added bonus, thanks to the camera's depth-mapping technology, users can change the field of focus in stills that have already been taken in 3D mode. This means that someone could take a photo in which a foreground object was in focus, but afterwards change it so that the background was in focus instead – the same thing is possible using the Lytro camera.