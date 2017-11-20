A Faraday cage is a must-have accessory for any conspiracy theorist looking to keep the prying electronic ears of the government from eavesdropping on their activities. But KFC thinks an enclosure with the ability to block electromagnetic fields might appeal to another segment of the community – those looking to escape the e-marketing blitz surrounding Cyber Monday.

Faraday cages are enclosures made of a conductive material that can essentially block the transmission of radio waves. The result is a Millennial's nightmare – a space where Wi-Fi or cellular signals can't penetrate. KFC's cage takes the form or a dome made of steel frame and a stainless-steel mesh that – in a questionable branding move – has a Colonel Sanders draped over the exterior. The branding also extends to the door handle, which takes the form of a KFC chicken drumstick.

KFC's "Internet Escape Pod" has a diameter of 7 ft (2.1 m) and a height of 6.5 ft (2 m), which should be enough room for you and a few friends to chow down on some KFC distraction-free. But the company doesn't seem overly confident of the commercial potential of the device (read marketing exercise), however, as only one is being sold.