However you want to describe it, the ProCeed searches for the absolute sweet spot between the sporty looks and agility of a three-door sports hatch and the fuller volume and enhanced utility of a station wagon. The Ceed Sportswagon is a smooth, little wagon in its own right, but the ProCeed goes a step further with sporty dimensions and ride tuning, all without abandoning utility. The ProCeed's 594 liters of trunk volume represents a 50 percent gain over the standard Ceed hatch and is not far behind the Ceed Sportswagon's 625 liters.