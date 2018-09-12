Typically when an automaker reveals an all-new model, it's at an auto show or dedicated event. Not so with the Kia Telluride. Instead, Kia showed the first look at the production eight-seat full-size SUV at this week's New York Fashion Week. And if there's any truth hiding within the show jewelry of the dressed-up Telluride, Kia imagines its large SUV getting down and dirty on off-road adventure.

