Like the PR2, the Movo can be equipped with either one or two arms, and moves omnidirectionally (at a maximum speed of 2 meters/78.8 inches per second) on a set of wheels in its base. The arms can be removed for use on their own, and can be equipped with either 2- or 3-fingered grippers. And should the robot need to get taller for any reason, its torso can telescope up from a height of 1,100 to 1,580 mm (43 to 62 in).