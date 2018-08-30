That basic Kompanja camper van package would have inspired us to write an article on its own, but Kompanja really drew us in with two unique options showcased at its Düsseldorf booth. The one we spotted first was the available bed structure that allows the bed to extend out the tailgate of the van. Kompanja calls it the Bivouac Bed, and you can use it to sleep in the fresh air or hook a tent around the tailgate and enjoy an overnight shelter that doesn't require converting the living area. So when you wake up, you can immediately have access to the full living area without having to fold the bed away.