The new low-cost, runway-independent demonstrator drone is a long-range, high-subsonic unmanned air vehicle that's been under development for two and a half years. With its V-tail, central air intake, and trapezoidal fuselage for a stealth profile, the Valkyrie is intended help in the development of combat drones that can act as escorts for the F-22 or F-35 fighters as well as a surveillance and attack platform. It's designed to act independently or as part of a UAV swarm.