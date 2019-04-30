An abandoned 19th century quarry on the north coast of Cornwall, England has been transformed into a curated off-grid glamping retreat, offering guests the opportunity to disconnect from technology and reconnect with nature. The Kudhva (Cornish for hideout) retreat is located on 45 acres (18 ha) of a disused slate quarry that opened in 1871, before closing in the 1890's. The site is now home to several tiny cabins and tree tents, which overlook the natural British landscape of sea, slate, grasslands and forest.