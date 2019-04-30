Angular Kudhva tiny cabins offer simple glamping in the treetopsView gallery - 52 images
An abandoned 19th century quarry on the north coast of Cornwall, England has been transformed into a curated off-grid glamping retreat, offering guests the opportunity to disconnect from technology and reconnect with nature. The Kudhva (Cornish for hideout) retreat is located on 45 acres (18 ha) of a disused slate quarry that opened in 1871, before closing in the 1890's. The site is now home to several tiny cabins and tree tents, which overlook the natural British landscape of sea, slate, grasslands and forest.
The retreat boasts a series off-grid Kudhva wilderness cabins designed by leading architect Ben Huggins from New British Design, which were shortlisted for the Wood Awards 2018. The tiny prefabricated cabins were constructed offsite predominantly from local wood and have been designed to compliment the natural landscape, without impacting the existing flora. The tiny cabins are built with a geometric timber shell, large triangular glass windows, small steel balcony and are elevated off the ground by a series of triangular pine log stilts.
"These unique architectural cabins have been specifically designed for the quarry-rich environment they inhabit," says Kudhva. "Off-grid hideouts, raised high above the ground, standing on wooden legs with a suspended bed and captivating views down the coast."
The lightweight and compact design of the cabins allowed them to be transported on site via truck and placed into position with a crane, ready for use. Conceived as temporary structures, the cabins can also be moved to different locations around the quarry throughout the year or easily removed and transported to a new location in the future.
Each cabin accommodates up to two guests and features a cozy lounge with log fire and large triangular window overlooking the serene landscape. The interior has been kept minimal with raw wooden cladding, inbuilt corner sofa, storage and an elevated loft bed accessible via a fixed ladder made from wooden steps and a steel frame. Guests can gain access to the cabin via the external steel ladder and small balcony. In true glamping style, the cabin doesn't include a bathroom, however, guests have easy access to the shared toilet and shower facilities nearby.
Travelers also have the option of staying in one of the six hanging tree tents located on the Kudhva property. The Tentsile tree tents are rigged up in the trees and offer a unique camping experience, with everything already set up so that guests only need to bring along their sleeping gear and adventurous spirit.
"The Tree Tents provide you with just the necessary shelter to still feel as though you're sleeping in the wild," says Kudhva. "These tents still allow you to experience our site above the ground; swinging between trees, in the waterfall or near the golden grassland."
Guests staying at Kudhva can enjoy several local activities, such as hiking, swimming, surfing, cycling, rock climbing and day trips to the local waterfalls, vineyards and castles.
A night in the Kudhva hideout will set you back £114 (US$147) or £57.60 (US$75) for the Tentsile tree tents.
Sources: Kudhva, New British Design via Archdaily
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more