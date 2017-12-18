Lens caps have to be one of the easiest bits of a photographer's kit to lose, so the idea of a universal lens cap to replace any that get misplaced is a good one. But the Kuvrd universal lens cap takes things a step further, protecting any lens in a bunch of ways your standard caps can't by making them waterproof, shockproof, dust-proof and scratch-proof.







Made from rubber, the Kuvrd universal lens cap stretches back over the barrel of the lens so you can use the same cap for both the front and back of each lens. That also means you're not just protecting the glass, you're protecting the barrel as well, which will help your lenses stay looking younger over time.



If the lens is short enough – and most are – the front and back bits will stretch to overlap each other, meaning your whole lens is completely covered in a waterproof, sand-proof, dust-proof, shock-proof cocoon. You could think of it as a pair of lens caps plus a completely waterproof, padded lens bag in one.

And there's a lot to be said for something that switches between all your lenses. You can just plonk one on whatever's on your camera, and two on whatever else you want to throw in your bag. I'd argue you can get away with a much less camera-specific carry bag once these things are covering your lenses.



It's not a perfect solution, though. Where a lens cap will sit flat in your pocket, these things might cause a bit of a pocket bulge. If you get dirt, mud or sand inside the rubber cap or on your lens, you'll want to make sure you clean every last speck out before you stick a universal lens cap on, or else these things will turn into scouring pads.

Perhaps the biggest annoyance of all might be that you need two hands to stretch these jiggers over the lens, meaning if you're not wearing a strap, you'll have to put the camera down to put the cap on it. Your lens switch routine will almost certainly take longer.

Still, nobody's saying you have to give up your standard caps anyway. I think there's a place for these things in just about any camera bag, particularly at the start of a trip or the end of the day.

They come in around US$15 each on the Kuvrd company's Kickstarter page, which has currently raised just over US$67,000 of its US$2,500 goal. Deliveries are estimated for March 2018 if all goes to plan.