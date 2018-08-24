Kyzen speaker acts as a jukebox for multiple smartphones
You know how it is … you're stuck listening to someone else's Britney Spears, when you've got some perfectly good Nine Inch Nails in your music library. Well, if the jukebox-like Kyzen Bluetooth speaker reaches production, you and four other people would be able to put your songs in a first-come-first-served queue to be played.
Designed by a group of Boston-based entrepreneurs, a single Kyzen speaker can connect via Bluetooth with up to five smartphones or other mobile devices at once. Although the devices do have to initially be paired to the speaker, they don't all need to be running a common music-streaming app – each one could be using something like Spotify or Apple Music, or be playing music from its library.
All five users select songs from their mobile devices that they want to hear, with the Kyzen placing those songs on a waiting list in the order in which the devices were connected. Should one of those synced devices leave the speaker's Bluetooth range before its song is played, the speaker will simply move ahead to the next song on the list.
Additionally, if users don't like the song that's currently playing, they can wirelessly veto it via their device. If enough vetoes are received, the speaker will skip the rest of the song and move on.
The 3.2-lb (1.5-kg) speaker itself features a Raspberry Pi microprocessor, a fabric-wrapped exterior with stainless steel corner protectors, two 3-inch full-range drivers, and a 6,000-mAh lithium-ion battery pack that should reportedly be good for 16 hours of use per charge.
Kyzen is currently on Kickstarter, where a pledge of US$140 will get you one – assuming it reaches production, that is. The planned retail price is $200.
