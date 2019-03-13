The Sonic X was a runner-up in the "City Escape" category, though it could have just as easily earned its spot in the "Sustainability" or "On the Horizon" (cutting edge/futuristic product) categories. It seems like the epitome of what RVIA is looking to accomplish with RVX, generating buzz by applying new technologies and materials to the motorhome and trailer world. In other words, hosting a show that's a little more like a tech or auto show, less a stuffy exhibition hall packed wall to wall with monstrous motorhome and fifth-wheel boxes with loud graphics.