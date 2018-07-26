Lamborghini Aventador SVJ takes lap record at Nürburgring NordschleifeView gallery - 6 images
The newest Lamborghini, the Aventador SVJ, has yet to be released to the public. That hasn't stopped Lambo from taking it to the Nurburgring and setting a Nordshleife lap record, though. The Aventador SVJ set a new production car lap record of 6:44.97 minutes while wearing stylish camouflage.
Lamorghini driver Marco Mapelli took the Aventador SVJ around the 20.6-kilometer track after a lot of telemetry and camera equipment was added. That equipment was used to verify and certify the lap times around the Nurburgring Nordshleife.
The Aventador SVJ is a higher-output, lighter-weight version of the Aventador, designed to achieve a power-to-weight ratio of 1.98 kg (4.37 lb) per horsepower (0.75 kW). Lamborghini's patented aerodynamics system ("ALA 2.0") is a big part of the SVJ's capabilities, and explains the camouflage on the car as it ran the 'gring.
Lamborghini put significant computer simulation into the design of the Aventador SVJ for aerodynamic tuning and downforce optimization. This included a virtual run of the Nurburgring Nordshleife, which returned a better lap time than the previous Lamborghini record with the Huracan Performante.
Enhancements to the Aventador SVJ's four-wheel drive system, rear-wheel steering, and stability controls allow it to be stiffer and more track-dynamic than the more standard Aventador LP 750-4 SV. Specially-developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires help the SVJ hold the line, but Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires were used for the Nurburgring run.
The new 6:44.97 time in the Aventador SVJ sets the current production vehicle record for the Nurburgring Nordshleife. Video of the lap is below.
Source: Lamborghini
