Enhancements to the Aventador SVJ's four-wheel drive system, rear-wheel steering, and stability controls allow it to be stiffer and more track-dynamic than the more standard Aventador LP 750-4 SV. Specially-developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires help the SVJ hold the line, but Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires were used for the Nurburgring run.