Last week in Geneva, Cervélo Cycles launched a limited edition Lamborghini version of its P5X triathlon bike that's said to echo the aesthetics of supercars like the Centenario. Little wonder that it's being described as "the fastest and most technologically advanced tri bike of all time."
Lamborghini says that its Accademia drivers have already been using Cervélo bikes for a good while, so the collaboration seemed like "a natural fit for both brands." And the familiar look of the Cervélo P5X Lamborghini Edition is thanks to Lambo's Centro Stile studio, located next door to the famous marque's Technical Department in Sant'Agata Bolognese, northern Italy, and the same design lab responsible for the Huracán and the Aventador
For its Geneva debut though, the tri-bike was positioned next to an Urus sporting the same yellow finish. A closer look reveals Y-shaped detailing on much of the frame and on the fork that was inspired by the patterning often found on wheel rims, tail lights and even the seat embroidery of Lamborghini vehicles.
The Lambo edition P5X is reported to have spent more than 180 hours in wind tunnel testing, and features micro and macro adjustability and integrated storage. Elsewhere, there's Cervélo's own aero bar, Shimano hardware such as brakes, shifters, crankset and derailleurs, and Continental GP4000 tires on Enve SES wheels.
The special edition P5X will be limited to just 25 models globally, each having a production run number stamped on the rear of the seat post, and coming with a certificate of authenticity and a custom P5X travel case developed with Biknd.
More than that, neither company is giving any more away – and we're almost afraid to ask what this limited two-wheeler will cost.
Source: Lamborghini
