Last week in Geneva, Cervélo Cycles launched a limited edition Lamborghini version of its P5X triathlon bike that's said to echo the aesthetics of supercars like the Centenario . Little wonder that it's being described as "the fastest and most technologically advanced tri bike of all time."

Lamborghini says that its Accademia drivers have already been using Cervélo bikes for a good while, so the collaboration seemed like "a natural fit for both brands." And the familiar look of the Cervélo P5X Lamborghini Edition is thanks to Lambo's Centro Stile studio, located next door to the famous marque's Technical Department in Sant'Agata Bolognese, northern Italy, and the same design lab responsible for the Huracán and the Aventador