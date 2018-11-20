Although it is street-legal, the SC18 is intended primarily for track use. To that end, the car incorporates aerodynamic elements such as air intakes on the front hood inspired by those on the Huracán GT3 EVO; side and rear fenders, fins and airscoops inspired by those on the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO; and a carbon fiber rear wing that can be mechanically set to three configurations, "able to generate the optimal downforce on any circuit."