Lamborghini Squadra Corse unveils its first-ever "one-off," the SC18 AlstonView gallery - 5 images
Driving a stock Lamborghini will already cause you to stand out on the road, but what if you really want to make a statement? Well, how about driving a Lambo that's the only one of its kind? That's just what the SC18 Alston is, and it was made for one deep-pocketed customer.
The car was designed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse (which is the Italian automaker's motorsports division) in collaboration with the client and the Centro Stile Lamborghini design studio. It's the first one-off vehicle to ever be produced by Squadra Corse.
Although it is street-legal, the SC18 is intended primarily for track use. To that end, the car incorporates aerodynamic elements such as air intakes on the front hood inspired by those on the Huracán GT3 EVO; side and rear fenders, fins and airscoops inspired by those on the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO; and a carbon fiber rear wing that can be mechanically set to three configurations, "able to generate the optimal downforce on any circuit."
Additionally, there are 12 air intakes on the rear hood that increase heat exchange and improve the cooling of the engine – it's a technology that has reportedly already proven successful in endurance racing.
Speaking of the engine, the SC18's powertrain consists of an aspirated 6498 cm3 V12 delivering 770 hp at 8,500 rpm and a torque of 720 Nm (531 ft lb) at 6,750 rpm. It's all handled via an ISR (Independent Shifting Rod)-optimized seven-speed gearbox. Adding to the car's performance is a lightweight carbon fiber body (it has a ground clearance of just 109 mm), with all aspects of that performance being monitored by an onboard telemetry system.
The cockpit features carbon fiber bucket seats, and is upholstered in black Alcantara microfiber material with red cross-stitching. Likewise, the car's grey exterior features red details. Adding to its distinctive looks are single-nut wheels measuring 20 inches in the front and 21 in the rear, clad in specially-developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.
And finally, if one-of-a-kind looks aren't enough, the exhaust system is also custom-designed, producing a sound that's unique to the SC18 Alston.
Source: Lamborghini Squadra Corse
