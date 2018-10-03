They've now been joined by the larger MASCOT lander, developed by the German Aerospace Center, which was ejected from Hayabusa 2 at an altitude of 51 m (167 ft) and left to free fall to the surface, snapping 20 images during its journey. The lander is equipped with a DLR camera, thermal systems a radiometer, an infrared spectrometer and a magnetometer and is already collecting data at its current site.