Asus introduces first 13-inch OLED Windows detachable laptop

Consumer tech giant Asus has pulled back the curtain on what is claimed to be the first Windows detachable to sport a 13.3-inch OLED display. The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 convertible is powerful enough for creators, while also being a versatile entertainment machine.

The convertible form factor of the new Vivobook makes a number of different usage options available in one package. When it's time to get down to business, you can magnetically dock the keyboard. The detached display can be set to a comfortable angle for artistic creativity using the stylus. The tablet can serve up mobile entertainment such as movies or games, or it can be set to portrait mode for smartphone-like newsfeed scrolling.

The headline feature here is the 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen panel topped by Corning Gorilla Glass with support for Dolby Vision, which is reported capable of displaying over a billion colors and puts out 550 nits peak brightness.

It's 16:9 aspect makes for a full-screen movie-watching experience while out and about, 100 percent support for the DCI-P3 color gamut promises eye-popping colors, 1,000,000:1 contrast and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification should help ensure details are not missed, and a 0.2-ms response time will keep the onscreen action smooth.

Asus says that the 13.3-inch OLED display offers a full-screen viewing experience, helped along by 100-perecent support for the cinematic DCI-P3 color gamut and Dolby Atmos quad speakers Asus

The device features Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core processing brains with integrated graphics, supported by 8 or 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of solid state storage, and there's a Dolby Atmos quad-speaker sound system powered by smart amplifier technology for immersive listening.

A detachable stand with a 170-degree hinge is included for screen position flexibility, the full-size detachable keyboard unit comes with contoured keys and 1.4 mm of travel and a relatively large touchpad, and the company's Pen 2.0 stylus is supplied too, with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, 266-Hz sampling rate and four interchangeable tips.

The Vivobook detachable runs Windows 11 Home edition, though Intel Bridge technology also allows for any Android app to run on the device as well. It rocks two USB-C ports, a 3.5-mm combo jack and a microSD card reader, there's Bluetooth 5.0 onboard and 802.11ac Wi-Fi gets a performance bump from the company's Wi-Fi Master technology for improved connection stability.

A 5-MP webcam and ClearVoice microphone to the front caters for video chats, while a 13-MP camera to the rear takes care of higher resolution photography and videography needs. And completing the key specs, the device comes with a 50-Wh battery for up to 9.5 hours of per-charge use, with fast-charging able to get the cells back up to 60 percent capacity in under 40 minutes.

The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is due to go on sale in December, and the bundle includes a month's free access to Adobe Creative Cloud and a month's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. No pricing has been announced at this time.

Asus will also be launching a few unique editions of the device next year, including two Artist Edition designed in collaboration with Steven Harrington and Philip Colbert.

Product page: Vivobook 13 Slate OLED