Corsair's first gaming and streaming laptop goes all-in on AMD

Californian computer hardware maker Corsair has launched its first gaming laptop, though the Voyager a1600 is also aimed at streamers and content creators and comes with a funky 10-key shortcut panel for Elgato Stream Deck software.

As you might expect, this AMD Advantage Edition laptop is home to Ryzen 6000 series mobile processor options with eight cores and 16 threads and Radeon RX6800M graphics supported by up to 64 GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM and up to 2 TB of PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD storage. And thanks to AMD smart tech, the laptop can give itself a performance kick when needed by tapping into graphics memory.

The AMD powerhouse comes with a 16-inch QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) display panel with a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz for satisfyingly snappy visuals. Above this screen is a Full HD webcam at 30 frames per second, with privacy shutter, while a directional microphone array with ambient noise cancellation focuses on vocal clarity.

On the other side of the clamshell is a full-size Cherry MX ultra-low-profile keyboard rocking mechanical switches and per-key RGB backlighting. And Corsair has included a 10-key macro/shortcut panel above that can be accessed when the laptop lid is closed, and can also display the remaining charge of the 6,410-mAh battery. These shortcuts are in addition to function keys and can put streaming controls powered by Stream Deck software from Elgato – a Corsair brand – at the content creators control, or store macro shortcuts for gamers.

Designed for quick access to macro or streaming functionality, the S-Key panel is available even when the laptop's lid is closed Corsair

The Voyager a1600 is fairly thin and light, at 356 x 286.7 x 19.9 mm (14 x 11.2 x 0.78 in) and 2.4 kg (5.29 lb), and benefits from dual intake fans that work with a vapor-chamber cooling system to keep temperatures down when gameplay heats up.

Wireless connectivity shapes up with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and a built-in receiver can wirelessly connect with up to three Corsair Slipstream wireless peripherals, freeing up the pair of USB 4.0 ports with Thunderbolt 3 capability, one USB-C and one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A for other connection needs. There's a SDXC 7.0 card slot too, dual 20-mm speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a 3.5-mm combo audio jack.

The Voyager a1600 is actually available in two flavors, both running Windows 11 Home edition. The model sporting a 4.4-GHz Ryzen 7 6800HS processor, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage is priced US$2,699.99, while a more powerful sibling comes with a 4.8-GHz Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, 64 GB of RAM and 2 TB of storage will set you back $2,999.99. The company's Origin PC brand will also laser-etch custom designs on the housing as an optional extra. The video below has more.

CORSAIR Voyager a1600 Gaming Laptop: AMD Advantage Edition - Game. Create. Anywhere.

Product page: Voyager a1600 AMD Advantage Edition