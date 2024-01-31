Dual-OLED Zenbook Duo laptop now available for pre-order

Asus launched what it called "the world's first 14-inch dual-screen OLED laptop" at CES 2024 earlier this month, a similar but different proposition to its 17-inch folding model from 2022. Now the Zenbook Duo has gone up for sale.

Where a traditional laptop sports a display on the upper side of the hinge and a keyboard below, the Zenbook Duo features two 14-inch OLED touchscreens at 3K (2,880 x 1,800) resolution and coming with a 120-Hz refresh rate.

The top panel can be used as a display and the lower one as an onscreen virtual keyboard for smartphone-like input, but the device ships with a full-size Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad (the latter trumping Lenovo's 13.3-inch Yoga Book 9i from last year). This means that the both screens can be used to display content – for 19.8 diagonal inches of screen real estate, with an included kickstand keeping things steady.

The Zenbook Duo ships with a Bluetooth keyboard, allowing for a stacked screen workflow Asus

Inside, the laptop boasts Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processing brains with Intel Arc graphics and an integrated Neural Processing Unit for AI-assisted multitasking. System support comes from up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1 TB of PCIe 4.0 storage.

Connectivity shapes up with pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, one USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1 and an audio jack (though the unit does rock Harman Kardon-certified speakers with Dolby Atmos), plus Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. Asus is promising all-day usage from its 75-Wh battery.

The Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) is up for pre-order now for a suggested retail price of US$1,499.99. The video below has more.

Say Goodbye to Alt + Tab - ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406)

Product page: Zenbook Duo (UX8406)