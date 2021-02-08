© 2021 New Atlas
Laptops

Expanscape gives productivity a boost with 7-screen Aurora laptop

By Paul Ridden
February 08, 2021
Expanscape gives productivity ...
When one, two or even three laptop screens are just not enough
When one, two or even three laptop screens are just not enough
View 5 Images
The Aurora 7 prototype boasts four 4K UHD panels and three WUXGA screens
1/5
The Aurora 7 prototype boasts four 4K UHD panels and three WUXGA screens
The idea is to have everything powered by internal batteries, though current per charge battery life is reported to be just one hour or less
2/5
The idea is to have everything powered by internal batteries, though current per charge battery life is reported to be just one hour or less
The fold out and swivel process that unpacks the Aurora 7's display panels
3/5
The fold out and swivel process that unpacks the Aurora 7's display panels
Aurora 7 Mark III prototypes are being made available for sale under contract
4/5
Aurora 7 Mark III prototypes are being made available for sale under contract
When one, two or even three laptop screens are just not enough
5/5
When one, two or even three laptop screens are just not enough
View gallery - 5 images

We've seen a number of laptops sprouting extra screens over the years, including the SpaceBook, Duo and something from Razer, but Expanscape out-displays them all with the Aurora 7, a monster of a mobile workstation that puts seven screens in front of the user.

The A7 is being designed for content creators, data scientists and developers who need lots of display real estate all in the same place at the same time. Very much at the prototype stage of development, the current version boasts four 17.3-inch 4K UHD panels and three 7-inch displays at 1,920 x 1,200 resolution.

Under the hood of the laptop running the show is an Intel i9 9900K 8-core processor, 64 GB of DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GTX 1060 series graphics, and 2.5 TB of SSD and 2 TB of HDD storage. The aim is to get the system to support up to 128 GB of RAM and over 16 TB of SSD storage.

There are wireless network adapters for 802.11ac Wi-Fi and a Bluetooth 4.2 module, three USB ports and one Thunderbolt port, HDMI, integrated stereo speakers, and a built-in subwoofer, a 2-MB webcam and a 104-key backlit keyboard.

The idea is to have everything powered by internal batteries, though current per charge battery life is reported to be just one hour or less
The idea is to have everything powered by internal batteries, though current per charge battery life is reported to be just one hour or less

Running a laptop and all those screens will take quite a bit of portable juice, and the current configuration has two internal batteries – the primary 82-Wh battery runs the laptop itself, and a 148-Wh pack powers the displays. Battery life for laptop and screens is currently up to an hour per charge.

All of the screens fold or swivel out from the primary chassis, and the whole thing folds down to 51 x 34 x 11 cm (20 x 13.3 x 4.3 in) for transport. The eventual aim is to get the system down to a maximum weight of 10 kg (22 lb), and the developers are also looking at making it possible to swap out components with relative ease, including the battery.

The design team appears to have been working on a third prototype for a few months now, with 16 core AMD and 10 core Intel i9 processor options already penciled in, together with RTX graphics, more memory and more storage. Most of the specs are still to be confirmed but the UK company is taking the unusual step of making the A7 M3 prototype available for purchase under contract, details can be found on the Expanscape website.

Source: Expanscape

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

LaptopsPrototypeDisplay4K UHDProductivity
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More