HP's latest EliteBooks offer 5G connectivity and 29-hour battery life

HP is looking to serve folks who find themselves having to work away from the office with some powerful new laptops. The EliteBook x360 1000 series machines come packing 5G mobile connectivity and a long per charge battery life.

The x360 moniker hints at the fact that both of the new EliteBooks rock a 360-degree hinge, so the laptops can double as tablets. They can be had with 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processors, up to 32 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 2 TB of solid state storage. Graphics is of the integrated Premium UHD variety, and audio comes by way of Bang & Olufsen.

Wireless comms lines up as Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6, but there's also mobile wireless cooked in courtesy of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Physical ports are represented by two USB-C with Thunderbolt support, two USB 3.1, HDMI 1.4 and a combo headphone/mic jack.

The EliteBook x360 1000 series laptops come with 5G mobile connectivity for productivity on the go HP

Working from home video checkins are facilitated with a built-in 720p webcam. An security measures include a fingerprint sensor, HP Sure Sense anti-malware and HP Secure Erase.

The only major difference between the two models is the display. The x360 1030 G7 convertible can be optioned up to a 13.3-inch UHD touchscreen at 550 nits, while the x360 1040 G7 can be had with a 14-inch UHD touchscreen, with the same brightness as its smaller sibling. The 1030 also only comes with a 54-Wh Li-Po battery, where the 1040 has the option of a 78.5-Wh Li-Po unit for up to 29 hours per charge usage.

HP expects the 1030 and 1040 laptops to be available from July, pricing is yet to be announced.

Source: HP