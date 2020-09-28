© 2020 New Atlas
HP's latest Pavilion laptops reuse post-consumer plastic waste

By Paul Ridden
September 28, 2020
As well as featuring Intel's Tiger Lake Core processors, the Pavilion laptops include components made from recycled plastic

HP has announced its first consumer laptops to feature 11th Generation Core processors from Intel, and the first from the company to make use of post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastic waste.

Plastic is relatively inexpensive to produce and fairly durable, characteristics that see it used in a vast array of everyday products. But when it's no longer needed, it can become an environmental disaster if not dealt with responsibly.

Last year HP announced the world's first notebook made using post-consumer recycled plastic, which included a small percentage of ocean-bound waste. That model was the HP Elite Dragonfly business convertible, and now the company has decided to extend this sustainable design element to consumer models.

HP says that the equivalent of about 92,000 plastic bottles will be used to make the speaker housings for the upcoming Pavilion 13, 14 and 15 laptops. And in a further commitment to sustainable production, the packaging materials in which the devices will be shipped to buyers is sustainably-sourced and fully recyclable.

All of the new laptops will be built around Intel's Tiger Lake processors with Iris X graphics, but discrete graphics are available for the Pavilion 14 in the shape of an Nvidia GeForce MX450 and the Pavilion 15 can also be had with that graphics processor or an AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile unit.

The Pavilion 13 comes in either Full HD or Ultra HD options for its 13.3-inch display, while (oddly) the 14 and 15 top out at Full HD. All have a micro-edge bezel on three sides, with the Pavilion 15 sporting an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio.

All three will support dual-channel memory, PCIe SSDs, and come with HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi 6 and stereo speakers tuned by Bang and Olufsen. The Pavilion 13 will get up to 8.5 hours of per charge use, while the 14 and 15 can manage up to 8.75 hours.

The Pavilion 13 has a starting price of US$679.99, the 14 model starts at $579.99 and the 15 at $599.99. All will go on sale from next month.

