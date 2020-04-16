Legion 7i laptop heads Lenovo's 2020 gaming machines

Lenovo has today launched a bevy of gaming machines featuring 10th Generation Intel or AMD Ryzen 4000 processors and GeForce RTX graphics. Leading the charge is the 7i, with a 240-Hz display, TrueStrike keyboard, long battery life and next-gen cooling technology.

Lenovo describes its new Legion army as being stylish on the outside, but savage on the inside, something that's perfectly demonstrated in the Legion 7i gaming laptop.

The Legion 7i measures 14.1 x 10 x 0.8 inches, and weighs in at 4.6 pounds Lenovo

It can be had with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display that boasts a 240-Hz refresh rate and in-game response of under one millisecond, 500-nits of brightness, Dolby Vision HDR, 100 percent Adobe sRGB coverage, and is Dolby Vision- and Nvidia G-Sync-enabled.

Under the hood of the top spec model is a 10th Generation Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, though i5 and i7 chips are available too, and there's Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics for more in-game realism thanks to ray tracing. This powerful combination is supported by up as up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of PCIe SSD storage.

Connectivity shapes up as Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6, plus an Ethernet port to the rear for cabled connection, a Thunderbolt 3 with DisplayPort, three USB 3.1 ports (one Gen 1 and two Gen 2), HDMI 2.0, one USB-C (with DisplayPort), and an audio jack. The system also features two 2-W Dolby Atmos speakers.

The Legion 7i sports a full-size RGB backlit keyboard and large trackpad Lenovo

Gamers are promised up to eight hours of per charge use from the 80-WHr battery, with dynamic switching between integrated and discrete GPUs, manual disabling of dedicated graphics and the option to control system voltage and fan speeds all helping to potentially eke out more from the battery. Support for rapid charging is here too, getting up to 50 percent capacity in just 30 minutes.

The RGB backlit, full-size keyboard is said to offer a "touch sensitive and tangible" gaming experience, with 100 percent anti-ghosting, response times of under a millisecond, and "soft-landing" switches that are reported to mimic deep keystrokes. And Coldfront 2.0 technology keeps the laptop cool in the heat of battle, featuring dual liquid crystal polymer fan systems, Dual Burn support for maximum performance from the CPU and GPU, and sensors that cool down key components prior to intensive gaming.

Pricing for the Legion 7i starts at US$1,599.99 and it will go on sale next month.

The thinnest and lightest of the new Legion gaming laptops is the Y740Si, measuring 14.9 mm thin and weighing 1.7 kg Lenovo

Other announcement highlights include the thinnest and lightest member of the new Legion family – the Y740Si – which measures just 14.9 mm (0.59 in) and tips the scales at 1.7 kg (3.74 lb). This model also comes with 10th Gen Core i9 H-Series processor options, but rocks a 15.6-inch Display at 4K resolution and 60-Hz refresh rate. Higher frame rates can be achieved by plugging the laptop into the optional Legion BoostStation over Thunderbolt 3. Bluetooth 5.0 and dual Wi-Fi 6 are cooked in too. This model starts at $1,199.99.

The Legion 5 is the first of Lenovo's Legion gaming laptops to come with AMD's Ryzen 4000 H-Series mobile processor Lenovo

The first Legion laptop with AMD's Ryzen 4000 mobile processor is the Legion 5. It can be had with a Ryzen 7 4800H and GeForce RTX 2060 combination, up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of HDD or SSD storage, a 15-inch Full HD display with 144-Hz refresh rate and a response time of under 3 ms, and a Harman Kardon speaker system. This one starts at $799.99.

Source: Lenovo