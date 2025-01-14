© 2025 New Atlas
Roll up! Roll up! Lenovo launches first laptop with rollable screen

By Paul Ridden
January 14, 2025
Back in 2022, Lenovo previewed a novel laptop sporting a display that expanded upward to offer the user more screen real estate. At CES 2025 last week, the company took concept into reality with the launch of the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6.

The laptop concept was introduced at Lenovo's Tech World 2022 event along with a Motorola handset featuring a screen that grew to 6.5 inches on demand. A few more ThinkBook concepts followed – including one with a transparent display and another rocking a color E Ink top – but the rollable idea seemed to have been forgotten.

Until now. Later this year the concept becomes a reality as the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 goes on sale with an eye-watering price tag. It's being aimed at business professionals but will also be useful for anyone needing more vertical screen space – such as coders, spreadsheet masters and content creators.

The OLED display starts at 14 diagonal inches, and when the user pushes a button on the keyboard or waves at the webcam, the flexible screen expands upward to offer 16.7 inches from the bottom corner to the top. Either way you're treated to refresh rates up to 120 Hz, 400 nits of brightness and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Split-screen is supported, along with multiple windows layouts.

The laptop can be had with Series 2 Intel Core Ultra 7 processors for the promise of AI-optimized performance and integrated Arc X graphics, with support from as much as 32 GB of dual-channel RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. It benefits from an edge-to-edge keyboard, Harman Kardon speakers, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and is currently undergoing durability testing to meet MIL-STD-810H standards.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 is due to be made available from June, with Lenovo expecting the price tag to start at a whopping US$3,499. The video below has more.

World’s First Rollable PC: Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6

Source: Lenovo

