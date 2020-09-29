Lenovo launches X1 Nano, the lightest ThinkPad ever

The latest addition to Lenovo's premium X1 range is also the lightest ThinkPad so far, tipping the scales at a featherweight 1.99 lb (907 g). The X1 Nano is also one of the first to be based on Intel's Evo platform and comes with Tiger Lake Core processor options.

The X1 Nano can be had with an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 1 TB of PCIe solid-state storage, and can come with Windows 10 or Linux running the show.

It boasts a 13-inch, 2K Dolby Vision display with a 16:10 aspect that's available in touch and non-touch variants, with 450-nit brightness on offer either way. And the 2,160 x 1,350 resolution visuals are powered by Intel Iris X graphics for 100 percent sRGB support.

The Dolby Atmos speaker system is made up of two upfiring tweeters and two down-firing woofers, and the lightweight laptop sports four 360-degree microphones for video chats using the HD camera.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 are cooked in, and 5G mobile connectivity can be optioned in. It offers dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, and the 48-Wh battery is reported to offer up to 17.3 hours of per charge use, though actual up time away from the wall outlet will vary according to settings, usage and so on. Security features include biometric authentication via human-presence detection, voice recognition and fingerprint scanning.

The 11.5 x 8.15 x 0.55-in (292.8 x 207.7 x 13.87-mm) X1 Nano will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2020 for a starting price of US$1,399, and will be available in black only, with an optional carbon fiber weave top cover. The video at the end has more.

The company has also confirmed availability "in a few weeks" for its folding PC for a starting price of $2,499. Announced back in January at CES 2020, the X1 Fold sports a foldable OLED display for one 13.3-inch screen or two 9.6-inch viewing areas. It's always connected thanks to included 5G technology, though also features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, comes with 8 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of SSD storage, its 50-Wh battery should be good for up to 8.5 hours of use, and it weighs in at 2.2 lb (999 g).

ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 1 Sizzle

Source: Lenovo