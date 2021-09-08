Lenovo launches world's thinnest 14-inch OLED laptop

The IFA trade show in Berlin isn't happening this year, so Lenovo has gone online for a virtual expo called Tech World 2021, where it's started its Windows 11 offensive with what's claimed to be the world's lightest 14-inch OLED laptop and a larger and heavier sibling aimed at creatives.

Computing titan Microsoft launched the next iteration of its Windows operating system back in June, which is due for release next month and brings a new look and a slew of new and improved features. Among the first devices to ship with Windows 11 installed are two new Yoga laptops from Lenovo.

First up is the Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, featuring a 14-inch 16:10 aspect QHD+ (2,800 x 1,800) OLED display topped by Corning Gorilla Glass and coming with Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification, as well as support for 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Touch can be optioned in if needed.

All of which should offer pretty decent on-device movie watching experience, especially when combined with the laptop's four Dolby Atmos speakers and smart amp with digital signal processing. Other display specs of note include a snappy 90-Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. TÜV Eye Comfort certification also means that it should be kinder to your peepers.

The Yoga Slim 7 Carbon is among the first laptops to run Microsoft's new operating system, Windows 11 Lenovo

This mobile powerhouse couples magnesium alloy with carbon fiber to tip the scales at just 2.37 lb (1.1 kg), which Lenovo says puts it in it own category among lightweight laptops, and as its name suggests, it has a thin profile too at 0.59 in (14.9 mm). It's also quite the tough cookie, having been tested to MIL-STD 810H durability standards.

The laptop can be had with an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800U series mobile processor with Radeon graphics, though it can also be optioned with a Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU "for supercharged content creation." System support shapes up with 8 or 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage.

The Yoga Slim 7 Carbon features a 175-degree hinge for viewing flexibility Lenovo

Elsewhere, there's Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 for wireless connectivity, and cabling peripherals or other devices is undertaken via three USB-C ports. A 61-Wh battery offers up to 14.5 hours of per-charge use, with rapid charging giving three hours for 15 minutes cabled to the dual charger.

The Yoga Slim 7 Carbon (which will wear the name IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon in the US) goes on sale in October for a starting price of US$1,289.99.

The Yoga Slim 7 Pro comes with an AMD Ryzen mobile processor with Radeon graphics, though buyers can option up to one of two Nvidia GeForce GPUs if desired Lenovo

Creatives looking for a Windows 11 machine that's a little bigger are served up the Yoga Slim 7 Pro. This model sports a 16-inch 120-Hz QHD (2,560 x 1,600) touchscreen that rocks Dolby Vision, comes with VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400 and supports 100 percent of the sRGB color space.

The laptop is powered by a Ryzen 7 5800H mobile processor with Radeon graphics, supported by 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1 TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. A choice of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 or GeForce GTX 1650 GPUs can be optioned in if needed.

The Yoga Slim 7 Pro features a 16-inch QHD touch display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz Lenovo

At its thinnest point, the Pro measures 0.69 in (17.4 mm) and it will add 4.6 lb (2.1 kg) to the weight of your backpack when out and about. Other specs of note include a touchpad that's reported 11 percent larger than the one on the laptop's predecessor, two 2-W Dolby Atmos speakers, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6, and there are a few more ports to plug things in to – two USB-C, two USB-A, HDMI 1.4b, and an SD media slot.

The 75-Wh battery can offer up to 16.5 hours of video watching, or 12.5 hours of mixed use. And again, 15 minutes on rapid charge will get you 3 hours of use.

The Yoga Slim 7 Pro (IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro in the US) will be available next month, starting at $1,449.

Source: Lenovo