Razer gives 13-inch gaming ultraportable a significant performance boost

Razer has debuted updated Blade Stealth ultraportable gaming laptops at IFA 2019 in Berlin today. Despite being just over 15 mm thin, the "world's first gaming ultrabook" has 10th generation Intel processing brains and Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics.

The latest Blade Stealth 13 is actually a little chunkier than last year's model, but only a little. It's 15.3 mm (0.6 in) high – compared to 14.8 mm (0.58 in) for the previous model – but its width and depth remain the same at 304.6 mm and 210 mm (11.99 x 8.27 in), respectively. Both the 1080p and 4K versions come with GeForce GTX 1650 graphics featuring 4 GB of GDDR5 VRAM, while the FHD Mercury White edition rocks Intel Iris Plus graphics.

The Full HD GTX model sports a matte finish to the display, while the 4K flavor shapes up as a touch-enabled glass panel. The Mercury White edition also has a matte non-touch display. And the side bezels of all of the laptops are now a little wider, at 4.9 mm (0.19 in).

The Blade Stealth 13 ultraportable gaming laptops can be had in Full HD or 4K display options Razer

The Windows 10 gaming machines are powered by 10th Gen quad-core i7-1065G7 processors supported by either 256 GB or 512 GB of PCIeM2 solid state storage and 16 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The Mercury White model's processor is higher powered, at 25 W.

Elsewhere, the Stealth models feature Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac wireless technology, with cabled connectivity represented by Thunderbolt 3, USB-C and two USB 3.1 ports. There are four speakers onboard, powered by a smart amp, a backlit keyboard with anti-ghosting technology that sits above a glass touchpad, a built-in microphone array, a 3.5 mm combo headphone/mic jack, and a 720p webcam.

The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptops will be available at the end of this month, starting at US$1,499.99.

Source: Razer