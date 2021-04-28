Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro series targets mobile workers

Samsung has today revealed two new Galaxy Book laptops at a Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. Despite being thin and light, the Pro and Pro 360 models boast powerful performance and are the company's first Windows machines to boast AMOLED displays.

"The new Galaxy Book Pro series offers true mobile computing for the connected world, enabling ultra-light, yet mighty portability, boundless connectivity and a window into your wider Galaxy ecosystem," said the company's Dr. TM Roh.

The Pro is reported to be the thinnest laptop in its class, and the lightest in the Galaxy Book series – that translates to just 11.2 mm thin and 0.87 kg (30 oz) for the 13.3-inch laptop, and a little more for the 15.6-inch variant. Either way, they come with a Full HD AMOLED display with a response time of 0.2 ms and HDR contrast of 1,000,000:1.

The Pro series laptops also feature an Intelligent Color Engine that automatically switches color spaces depending on what the machines are being used for, and Samsung has also reduced the amount of harmful blue light emitted to achieve Eye Care certification from SGS. Interestingly, a Second Screen feature allows users to extend their desktop real estate over to a Galaxy tablet, which could be handy for a cramped workspace. This feature can also duplicate the display's content for presentations or collaborations.

A Galaxy tablet can extend or duplicate the Galaxy Book Pro's display Samsung

Inside the sturdy aluminum alloy housing you can opt for Intel's 11th Gen Core i3/i5/i7 processors, Intel Iris X, Intel UHD or Nvidia Geforce graphics (depending on the configuration), and up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of NVMe SSD storage. Both variants boast Bluetooth 5.1 and are Wi-Fi 6E Ready, but the 13-inch unit also comes with a nanoSIM slot for LTE connectivity for a true mobile work/play experience.

The Pro comes with a re-engineered keyboard with a scissor mechanism and wide keys for increased speed and comfort, which is paired with a large trackpad, and there's a fingerprint reader on the power button. It can run up to three external monitors from the array of ports, which stack up as a full-size USB 3.2 port, two more USB-C (one with Thunderbolt 4) and HDMI. A microSD media slot is included too, along with a headphone/mic combo jack.

Built-in speakers by AKG should offer decent sonics, but Dolby Atmos is cooked in as well for immersive audio. The 720p webcam and dual microphones cater for virtual office meetings, and Samsung has included the SmartThings app, so you can control compatible appliances and gadgets from the laptop.

The 13-inch model comes with a 63-Wh battery, while the 15-inch flavor gets 68-Wh, for the promise of all-day working, and there's support for 65-W fast charging if you need a top up in a hurry.

As its name suggests, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 2-in-1 convertible sports a 360-degree hinge for laptop and tablet modes, as well as other display/usage modes. Again, this model is offered in two display sizes – a 13.3-inch Super AMOLED Full HD screen model that's 11.5 mm thin, and a 15.6-inch Super AMOLED Full HD one that's 11.9 mm thin. And the Pro 360 supports stylus input, with Samsung's latest S-Pen is included in the box.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 can be used like a tablet, and comes boxed with Samsung's latest S-Pen Samsung

The same 11th Gen Intel Core processor options as the Book Pro are on offer, but there's no discrete graphics available here. The 13-inch convertible can be had with 16 GB of RAM, while the 15-inch model can go up to 32 GB, and either way, up to 1 TB of SSD storage is available.

Wireless connectivity shapes up as Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6E Ready, but the 13-inch laptop also packs 5G, and they both come with a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB-C ports, a combo audio/mic jack and a microSD slot. The webcam, sound, keyboard and battery specifications are the same as the Pro.

The Galaxy Book Pro laptops are up for pre-order now, with general availability starting on May 14. The 13.3-inch Book Pro starts at US$999.99, and the 15.6-inch version starts at $1,099.99. The 13.3-inch Book Pro 360 starts at $1,199.99, while the 15.6-inch model starts at $1,299.99.

Product pages: Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360