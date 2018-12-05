As a 27-km-long (16.7-mi) ring of pipes packed with thousands of powerful magnets and advanced liquid helium cooling system to house its high energy particle beams, the Large Hadron Collider has proven a hotbed for discovery in the world of particle physics. This is spearheaded by its uncovering of the Higgs Boson particle in 2012, and for a full rundown of its achievements you can check out our celebratory coverage of its 10th birthday here. But engineers hope that with a few choice upgrades they can push the boundaries even further.