When we think of celestial threats to our planet, we usually think of big asteroids and comets, and maybe the odd gamma ray burst or supernova. What we probably wouldn't think of is an entire galaxy bearing down on us, but according to a new study, that's exactly what's happening right now. The Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a nearby dwarf galaxy, is on a collision course with the Milky Way, but there's no need to worry just yet – the starry smashup won't begin for another two billion years or so.