While climate change is the hot topic (pun intended) of the day, the truth is Earth has always gone through semi-regular cycles of warmer and colder periods. But while many of these events can be linked to specific causes, like changes in the planet's orbit (or say, human activity) the cause of the last major shift, which occurred about a million years ago, has remained a mystery. By taking samples from the ocean floor of the Bering Sea, a new study may have uncovered the mechanism behind this outlier event.