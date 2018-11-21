Leica aims for your pocket with D-Lux 7 compactView gallery - 5 images
High-end German camera firm Leica has added a new compact to its D-Lux line. The D-Lux 7 sports a 4/3 sensor, 24 - 75 mm zoom lens, a touchscreen display as well as a high resolution EVF, and is capable of recording 4K video.
Just as much a statement of style as it is a performance compact, Leica has fixed a DC Vario-Summilux 10.9-34 mm F1.7–2.8 ASPH zoom lens (24-75 mm equiv) to the front of the D-Lux 7, and thrown a 21.7 MP Four Thirds MOS sensor inside, which results in 17 effective megapixels.
The of the 118 x 66 x 64 mm (4.6 x 2.59 x 2.51 in) camera is reported capable of up to 11 frames per second continuous shooting, a low light-friendly ISO25,600 and post-shot focal point adjustment. Focus Stacking also allows photographers to merge stills taken a different focus points into one image. And the D-Lux 7 can manage 4K video recording at up to 30 frames per second in MP4 and AVCHD format.
Around back you'll find a 2,760-dot electronic viewfinder with 0.7x magnification and eye sensor, and a 3-inch, 1,240k-dot touchscreen display. Thanks to Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, the new D-Lux is the first in the range to enable remote control of the camera using an iOS/Android companion app, and there's 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi too.
The Leica D-Lux 7 compact carries a price of US$1,195. If you're not too bothered about the iconic Leica red dot branding and stylish jacket, the Panasonic Lumix LX100 II is essentially the same camera for a couple of hundred bucks less.
Source: Leica
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more