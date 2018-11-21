The of the 118 x 66 x 64 mm (4.6 x 2.59 x 2.51 in) camera is reported capable of up to 11 frames per second continuous shooting, a low light-friendly ISO25,600 and post-shot focal point adjustment. Focus Stacking also allows photographers to merge stills taken a different focus points into one image. And the D-Lux 7 can manage 4K video recording at up to 30 frames per second in MP4 and AVCHD format.