Just under four years ago, Panasonic announced a premium compact camera with a Four Thirds sensor and physical manual controls. The LX100 went on to be praised by industry pundits and highly regarded by the enthusiast photographers it was aimed at. But it's starting to show its age, and earlier this year rumors began to bubble that a successor was in the wind. Now the LX100 mark II has been officially revealed, with an improved sensor, touchscreen panel and Bluetooth connectivity.