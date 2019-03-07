Despite rocking roughly the same dimensions as the original (130 x 80 x 91.9 mm), Leica has given the Q2's full-frame CMOS sensor a huge quality boost up to 47.3 megapixels, though has kept the 28mm F1.7 Summilux prime lens found on the original. A marriage with the Maestro II image processing engine means that this pocket shooter is capable of 10 frames per second continuous shooting at full resolution, light sensitivity of ISO50 to 50,000, and autofocus in less than 0.15 seconds.

