Those thrusters can also help the robot keep its balance. Although it seems effortless to us humans, keeping a bipedal robot from faceplanting on uneven terrain or just a light breeze is harder than you might think. After all, just five years ago Boston Dynamics' creepy ATLAS robots were stumbling around like drunks – now they're running through the woods, performing parkour and even landing backflips like pros. Leo could show similar stability, firing up the thruster on one side if he starts to tilt that way.