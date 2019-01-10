Lexar breaks out 1 TB SDXC memory card
With a bunch of digital cameras now able to record video is glorious 4K UHD resolution and 360° cams able to capture all-around scenes, even the highest capacity memory cards may start to tremble at the prospect of storing all that data. Lexar is looking to ease storage anxiety by revealing the Professional 633x SDXC UHS-1 card, which crams in a terabyte of solid state memory.
Demonstrating just how far portable storage has come in a few short years, Lexar says that it was only 15 years ago that it launch a 1 GB SD card. The company has pitched its latest high capacity memory card at the slots of mid-range DSLR, HD camcorders and 3D cameras.
The Class 10 space monster makes use of UHS-1 technology to deliver read speeds of up to 95 MB/s, but the V30/U3 rating only promises a minimum sequential write speed of 30 MB/s. Still, that should be enough for 4K recording and playback and the capture of a good many RAW photos without complaint.
The 633x is available now for a suggested retail price of US$499.99. If you're thinking that you've seen a 1 TB SDXC card already, you'd be right. SanDisk announced one in 2016, but its Extreme Pro range currently tops out at 512 GB.
