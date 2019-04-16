Far from the world of stretched luxury sedans, minivans are among the least glamorous vehicles on global roadways. Fair or not, the minivan is often dismissed as a frumpy, unattractive grocery-getter driven begrudgingly by those who have given up automotive passion for no-frills practicality. With Lexus jumping in the game, though, the minivan is getting a new lease on life and might even become something of an object of desire. Will the new Lexus LM help raise the minivan image from "soccer dad" to "jet-setting international power broker?" Probably not, but it does bring some fresh style and luxury to the MPV segment.

