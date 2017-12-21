LG's Nano IPS monitors to make Las Vegas debutView gallery - 4 images
LG is loading up its trucks and heading to CES with two new computer monitors aimed at video editors, photographers and software developers looking for comfortable single screen side-by-side working. The 34-inch UltraWide model pops 5,120 x 2,160 pixels, nano-coated LED and high brightness HDR for the promise of "fantastic color reproduction." The lower spec monitor is hardly a slouch, flinging 4K resolution across 32 diagonal inches while its Thunderbolt 3 cable powers the laptop its connected to.
The company's 34-inch monitor is reported to be its first 21:9 aspect 5K UltraWide, and features Nano IPS technology – where light absorbing nanometer-sized particles are applied to the display's LED for enhanced colors and the promise of more life-like viewing. It also rocks a borderless design to maximize edge-to-edge desktop real estate.
Model 34WK95U supports HDR600, making it capable of 600 cd/m2 brightness while maintaining high dynamic range, and its Thunderbolt 3 interface can provide 5K at 60 Hz video, sound and laptop power over a single cable.
LG has also revealed a 32-inch UHD monitor, also with Nano IPS and HDR600 support and Thunderbolt 3 docking for monitor daisy chaining.
No availability or pricing information has been released as of writing, but LG will be showing off the new monitors at CES in Las Vegas next month.
Source: LG
