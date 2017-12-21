LG is loading up its trucks and heading to CES with two new computer monitors aimed at video editors, photographers and software developers looking for comfortable single screen side-by-side working. The 34-inch UltraWide model pops 5,120 x 2,160 pixels, nano-coated LED and high brightness HDR for the promise of "fantastic color reproduction." The lower spec monitor is hardly a slouch, flinging 4K resolution across 32 diagonal inches while its Thunderbolt 3 cable powers the laptop its connected to.