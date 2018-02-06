LG has announced the availability of its thin and light portable powerhouse that's designed to work all day long in conditions that might see competitors fall. The 15.6-inch Z980 series gram laptop is just 0.7 inches thick and tips the scales at 2.4 lb, and has sailed through seven US Military durability tests. It's powered by Intel's 8th gen Core-i7 processor, can be had with 1 TB of solid state storage and up to 16 GB of system memory.

The LG gram 15Z980 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS touch-enabled display driven by Intel UHD Graphics 620, and is built around an 8th generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor supported by up to 1 TB of SSD storage over two SATA drive bays and up to 16 GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM. Its 72 Wh battery is promised to offer full day working on a single charge (up to 16.5 hours).



The premium nano carbon magnesium metal alloy body has been designed to survive much more than just being thrown in a backpack, and has been tested to MIL-STD 910G standards – which means that the gram has been sprayed with salt water and dust, subjected to low and high temperatures, been drop tested and had to work at low pressure.



Wireless connectivity shapes up as Bluetooth 4.1 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, with Gigabit LAN, USB-C and USB 3.0 ports, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI and a microSD slot providing physical connection options.



The notebook's LED-backlit keyboard has off, low and high lighting settings and there's a fingerprint reader on the power button. Users can share sounds via two 1.5 W speakers or opt for private listening via DTS Headphone:X for "the thrilling effect of 11.1-channel surround sound."

