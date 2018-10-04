Just a few weeks ago Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A7, kitted out with four cameras. Not to be outdone, LG has now upped the stakes with a new premium phone that's almost more camera than phone. The LG V40 ThinQ sports no less than five lenses – two in the front and three in the back – bringing with it a bevy of new photography tricks and good internal specs to boot. Oh, and the company has a new watch too.