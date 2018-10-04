Photo-focused LG V40 ThinQ phone packs five camerasView gallery - 10 images
Just a few weeks ago Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A7, kitted out with four cameras. Not to be outdone, LG has now upped the stakes with a new premium phone that's almost more camera than phone. The LG V40 ThinQ sports no less than five lenses – two in the front and three in the back – bringing with it a bevy of new photography tricks and good internal specs to boot. Oh, and the company has a new watch too.
Specs-wise, the V40 seems to combine the best of LG's other 2018 phones, the G7 ThinQ and the V35. The brain of the operation is a Snapdragon 845 chipset and 6 GB of RAM, and it's powered by a 3,300-mAh battery. Storage options include 64 GB or 128 GB, with a microSD card slot opening that up to 2 TB. The display has been stretched to 6.4 inches, and while it has the same 3,120 x 1,440 resolution as the G7, it uses OLED technology like the V35.
But of course the main point of difference is that cache of cameras. There are three lenses on the back – a 12-megapixel main camera, with an aperture of F1.5 for better depth of field and low-light shots. There's a 12-MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 16-MP super wide-angle camera with a field of view of 107°.
For the selfie-conscious, the front of the phone packs an 8-MP main camera and a 5-MP wide angle lens. That allows for a bokeh effect where the user can set just how much the background blurs to make the subject pop.
To squeeze the most out of photos, these cameras are equipped with faster and more continuous automatic focusing, a larger image sensor, faster shutter speed, and a High Dynamic Range (HDR) feature that automatically adjusts exposure settings as needed. The "ThinQ" part of the name is LG's AI system, which here is put to work automatically tweaking the color, composition, white balance and shutter speed for best results.
The V40 is no slouch in the sound department either. Sound is pumped out from a 32-bit Quad DAC, and the Boombox Speaker feature apparently provides double the bass of other phones. That can be further amplified by placing the phone on a solid surface.
LG also unveiled a new "hybrid" wearable, the Watch W7. Running Google's Wear OS, the watch has a 1.2-in LCD screen which can display all the regular features of a smartwatch, but the time-telling is left up to the analog hands – hence the hybrid label.
LG hasn't yet detailed the launch dates or pricing for the new phone or the new watch.
Source: LG
