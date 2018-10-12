There are projects which simply don't need the kind of hexa-core brains found in Libre's Renegade Elite, especially if you're trying to keep costs down. The company describes La Frite – or AML-S805X-AC to use its less catchy name – as a "smaller, less-featured, and more cost-optimized version" of its first computer board, Le Potato (itself a more powerful and more capable alternative to Pi 3 Model B).

